KFS Defends Tree Removal in Karura Forest, Citing Routine Conservation Efforts

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 31- The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has clarified that the recent removal of exotic tree species in Karura Forest along Limuru Road is part of a routine forest management process, addressing concerns raised on social media over perceived environmental harm.

Following the circulation of a viral video showing tree-cutting activities in Karura, some social media users expressed alarm, questioning the environmental impact of logging in the area.

In response, KFS explained that the activity is a standard part of its plantation management efforts, focusing on the removal of mature exotic tree species.

“There are claims on social media that the removal of exotic trees in Karura Forest amounts to forest destruction. This cannot be further from the truth,” KFS stated in a release dated October 29.

KFS assured the public that the removal of these exotic trees is conducted according to the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP), developed in partnership with the Community Forest Association (CFA) and Friends of Karura Forest (FKF). The plan aims to restore sections of the forest by gradually replacing exotic trees with native species.

The Service confirmed that all procedures for disposing of plantation materials have been strictly followed, and replanting includes site cleaning, removing invasive species, and planting native trees, shrubs, and climbers appropriate for Karura’s ecological zone.

The restoration program began over six years ago but was paused in 2018 due to a government moratorium on logging in public forests. With the ban now lifted, KFS has resumed the process, focusing on phasing out eucalyptus and cypress species in selected areas.

