Women protest against femicide in Nairobi on January 28, 2024.

Kenya’s Rights Groups Urge President Ruto to Declare Femicide a National Crisis Amid Rising Cases

Published

Nairobi, October 29 — A coalition of prominent human rights organizations and advocacy groups in Kenya has issued a joint statement urging President William Ruto to officially declare femicide a national crisis and disaster.

Citing a troubling rise in brutal murders of women and girls, the coalition calls for an immediate, coordinated government response to address the systemic violence women face nationwide.

The coalition highlighted recent cases, including the murders of Starlet Wahu and Rita Waeni, the discovery of six women’s bodies in Kware, Embakasi—linked to a primary suspect, Collins Jumaisi, who remains at large—and the recent death of Yvonne Jirangwa, a 23-year-old trainee nun, whose body was found in a sewer pit in Rongo.

The coalition, comprising FIDA-Kenya, Siasa Place, and the Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, expressed grief and outrage at what they describe as failures in protecting women’s constitutional rights, including the right to life, safety, and security.

“President Ruto must address the nation and provide a clear and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of women and girls,” the statement reads. “He should officially declare femicide a national crisis and assure the public that this administration is actively working to protect women and girls.”

The coalition also urged the President to direct the National Police Service to release a comprehensive update on investigations into these murders within 14 days. In 2024 alone, FIDA-Kenya has documented at least 30 cases of women killed by intimate partners in acts of domestic violence and femicide.

The coalition emphasized that delayed investigations have hindered justice, emboldening perpetrators and deepening the trauma for victims’ families. “These cases are not mere statistics but represent the tragic loss of innocent women to horrific acts of violence that have changed families’ lives forever,” they said.

The coalition further called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to provide a public update on the status of investigations and prosecutions related to femicide cases. They also appealed for the urgent appointment of a Gender Cabinet Secretary to lead efforts in preventing and responding to femicide.

The coalition suggested that this Cabinet Secretary role is crucial for fostering cross-sector collaboration and raising awareness on gender-based violence, including electronically facilitated gender-based violence (EFGBV).

FIDA-Kenya’s Chairperson, Christine Kungu, issued a 30-day ultimatum for concrete government action, warning of a potential national protest if demands are unmet. “We will consider mobilizing a nationwide protest to demand our right to safety and justice,” Kungu stated, adding that femicide cannot become a normalized occurrence in Kenya.

The coalition also urged Parliament and the Judiciary to support legislative amendments that would classify femicide as a standalone crime under the Penal Code, ensuring that gender-based crimes are met with fitting legal consequences.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

