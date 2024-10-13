Connect with us

Africa

Kenyan and Nepalese Forces Conclude Joint Training Exercise in DRC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Kenyan Quick Reaction Force (KEN QRF 4) and Nepalese Quick Reaction Force (NEP QRF) successfully completed a joint training exercise in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) revealed that the exercise, conducted under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), aimed to enhance the troops’ readiness to respond swiftly and effectively to threats posed by armed groups in the region.

In line with MONUSCO’s mandate to protect civilians and promote stability, the training was integrated with Operation Kulinda and involved intensive preparation for air insertion and reinforcement missions.

“The exercise covered a wide range of operational skills, including ground orientation, foot and vehicle patrolling drills, radio communication, map reading, and navigation,” KDF stated.

The troops also received training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Close Target Reconnaissance (CTR), raids, ambushes, rappelling, and air insertions—essential skills for rapid tactical deployments.

In addition to boosting security patrols to protect civilians from hostile forces, the joint training improves the forces’ ability to coordinate and respond swiftly to emergencies.

The Kenyan Quick Reaction Force (KEN QRF 4) and Nepalese Quick Reaction Force (NEP QRF) during a joint training exercise in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in October 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, Commander of KEN QRF, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. “This training strengthens our ability to rapidly deploy and execute missions in challenging environments,” he said. “The coordination between Kenyan and Nepalese forces enables us to respond seamlessly to any distress calls in our area of operation.”

KDF noted that the exercise is part of a series of inter-contingent training sessions under MONUSCO, designed to counter the ongoing threat posed by armed groups in eastern DRC.

