Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille is introduced to senior officers at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi during a visit to Kenya in October 2024.

Top stories

Kenya to Send 600 More Police Officers to Haiti In November

Kenya has pledged to provide 1,000 officers to lead the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, with the initial deployment of 400 officers having begun in September.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12—Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has confirmed that the second batch of Kenya Police units will be ready for deployment to Haiti early next month.

Speaking on Saturday during a visit by Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi, Kanja said the deployment plans and other aspects of the security mission are underway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A contingent of 600 officers will soon join the 400 Kenyan police already stationed in Haiti after completing pre-deployment training. “Once this training is complete, the officers will be ready for departure early next month,” Kanja said during a briefing alongside Prime Minister Conille.

Kenya has pledged to provide 1,000 officers to lead the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, with the initial deployment of 400 officers having begun in September.

Addressing concerns about salary payments for the officers already in Haiti, Kanja confirmed that the issue had been resolved. “The payment issue has been sorted out, and the officers are happy,” he said.

Prime Minister Conille, who met with officers preparing for deployment, expressed gratitude for Kenya’s leadership and contribution to stabilizing Haiti. He praised the Kenyan team’s efforts as invaluable and thanked President William Ruto for supporting the mission. “Where others saw crises, Kenyan leadership saw opportunity; where others saw fatigue, Kenyan leadership saw hope,” Conille remarked.

He further emphasized Kenya’s role in mobilizing international awareness and support for Haiti’s situation, adding, “We are grateful not only for the manpower but also for Kenya’s leadership in sensitizing the international community.”

On Friday, during a joint press briefing at State House in Nairobi, President Ruto urged the international community to fulfill their financial commitments to ensure the success of the MSSM. Ruto highlighted the importance of increased funding to restore order in Haiti, which has been plagued by gang violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

“The conversation I had this morning with Prime Minister Conille paints a brighter future. We believe the situation in Haiti is winnable,” Ruto stated, urging the global community to match their pledges with action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prime Minister Conille echoed Ruto’s sentiments, stressing the need to sustain progress in addressing Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian and security crises. He called on the international community to honour their financial commitments to fully fund the mission, stating, “The progress we are seeing depends on providing the Haitian people with the relief they desperately need.”

Haiti has faced escalating violence and displacement of hundreds of thousands of people since the assassination of Moïse at his private residence in Port-au-Prince in July 2021.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

6 hours ago

Capital Health

NCCK Western Region Calls for Temporary Return to NHIF Amid SHIF Hitches

It raised concerns over the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas, where many Kenyans are unable to access medical services following the suspension of...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Still At-Large a Month After Escape

Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown. Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome launches a new court at Dagoretti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called upon the National Government, Nairobi County Government, and development partners to cooperate and...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Language barrier not a problem for Kenya police operating in Haiti

Concerns had been raised about how well the officers would adapt without fluency in Haiti’s national languages.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes urgent cash call for Haiti mission

Kenya has appealed for urgent financial support from the international community to sustain a police deployment in Haiti, which has been extended by a...

1 day ago