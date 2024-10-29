Kenya Steps Up Blood Disorder Care as Thousands with Hemophilia Remain Untreated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 29- Kenya has approximately 5,500 people living with hemophilia, though only about 940 are currently receiving care, according to Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Medical Services.

Kimtai attributes this gap to low awareness, limited access to treatment, and a lack of resources to detect and manage the condition effectively.

Speaking at the East Africa Blood Disorders Leadership Forum, Kimtai highlighted the high prevalence of sickle cell disease in Kenya, especially in the western, coastal, and Nyanza regions, where around 14,000 children are born with the condition each year.

“Blood disorders place a heavy economic burden on individuals and households, often driving families into poverty,” Kimtai stated. He added that the recent Social Health Insurance Act prioritizes sickle cell disease, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve accessibility to treatment.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Kenya Hemophilia Association (KHA) and the World Federation of Hemophilia, has secured donations of treatment factors for hemophilia, leading to improved care and management for affected patients. The Ministry has also formed the National Hematological Disorders Technical Working Group to coordinate efforts for managing sickle cell, hemophilia, and other blood disorders.

In collaboration with Novartis, the Ministry has launched a project in 17 high-burden counties focused on raising awareness, building capacity, advocating for patient support, and ensuring affordable access to sickle cell interventions. Through partnerships with the World Federation of Hemophilia, the Ministry has developed 12 comprehensive hemophilia and sickle cell care centers across the country.

Kimtai called on stakeholders to join forces in addressing the care gaps for bleeding disorders and ensuring that advancements reach all patients across East Africa. The forum brought together leaders, patient organizations, and government representatives to share experiences, policies, and strategies for advancing care for those affected by blood disorders in the region. The event aims to foster regional collaboration and policy reforms to improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient care for blood disorders.

About The Author