Kenya's Labour and social protection cabinet secretary Dr Alfred Mutua and the US undersecretary bureau of international labour affairs Thea Mei Lee after signing an MOU on labour cooperation. Under the agreement, the US will share with Kenya best labour practices. /October 28, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Signs MoU with U.S. to Enhance Labour Standards and Worker Welfare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Department of Labour to enhance labour standards and promote the welfare of workers.

The agreement, formalized on Monday morning by Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, underscores a shared commitment to improving labour conditions, protecting workers’ rights, and fostering inclusive economic development in both nations.

Leading the U.S. delegation, Deputy Undersecretary for the Bureau of International Labor Affairs, Thea Mei Lee, highlighted the critical role of workers’ rights as the foundation of a healthy democracy.

The MoU outlines key cooperation areas, including occupational safety, health standards, prevention of child and forced labour, workers’ compensation systems, and social protection frameworks.

Mutua emphasized Kenya’s commitment to adopting best practices from the U.S., especially in managing labour relations and ensuring workplace health. “Our goal with this agreement is to make occupational health and safety a top priority, creating a safer, healthier environment for all Kenyan workers,” he said.

He further noted that the MoU aligns with Kenya’s efforts to strengthen social protections, boost productivity, and promote decent work standards.

Among the issues addressed in the MoU are systems to enhance workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance—vital for sustainable economic development.

“Empowered workers are productive workers,” Mutua added, underscoring the government’s focus on workforce empowerment.

Thea Mei Lee praised Kenya’s proactive stance on labour standards and emphasized how fair labour practices reinforce democratic values. Both countries committed to upholding internationally recognized labour rights and supporting each other’s efforts toward equitable, sustainable labour standards.

Also attending the signing was Shadrack Mwadime, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for the State Department of Labour.

