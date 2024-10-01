Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya and South Sudan Passports/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya orders refugees, asylum seekers to surrender passports from country of origin within 30 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Department of Refugee Services (DRS) has issued a directive requiring all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya to surrender their passports from their countries of origin within 30 days.

This comes following concerns that some refugees have been using these passports to travel outside the country, in violation of international and local refugee laws.

Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, John Burugu, cited the 1951 United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees, its 1967 Protocol, and Kenya’s Refugees Act No. 10 of 2021, which outline the regulations governing refugee travel.

Refugees are entitled to be issued Civil, Identity, and Travel documents, including Machine Readable Conventional Travel Documents (CTDs) for travel outside Kenya, except to their country of origin.

“In light of these recent developments and concerns regarding the use of PASSPORTS from the country of origin, the Department of Refugee Services, (DRS) is hereby issuing a MORATORIUM on the possession and use of such passports by refugees,” Commissioner Burugu ordered.

“Accordingly, pursuant to the United Nations 1951 Convention and the Refugee Act No. 10 of 2021, all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya are hereby required to surrender the PASSPORTS from their country of origin to the Department of Refugee Services within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice.”

The Commissioner emphasized that the possession and use of such passports is now prohibited, and any refugee or asylum seeker who fails to comply with the directive risks facing legal consequences, including cancellation of their refugee status.

He warned that the violation could also result to expulsion from Kenya, as outlined in Section 17 of the Refugees Act.

“Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal consequences as outlined in the aforementioned international convention and the Refugee Act No. 10 of 2021 and may lead to legal implications including cancellation of refugee status and subsequent expulsion from the country of asylum as provided by Section 17 of the Refugees Act,” he warned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commissioner urged all refugees and asylum seekers to surrender their passports to the Department of Refugee Services within the stipulated time frame to ensure that their status and rights are protected under Kenyan and international law.

He reiterated the commitment of the Department of Refugee Services to safeguarding the well-being of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. The safety and well-being of all refugees in Kenya remain our top priority,” he said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited recognized in Kenya

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited (TEMEC) has been recognized as the Digitally Fit Top Tea Machinery and Equipment Suppliers...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Acting SHA CEO Wachira assures of continued access to dialysis, cancer treatment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Social Health Authority acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elijah Wachira has assured of continued access to dialysis, and cancer...

16 mins ago

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori. Police Spokesperson Resila...

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC announces job opportunities for 46,000 teachers

TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition challenging SHIF rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filled a petition to stop the Ministry of Health from rolling out of Social Health...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s president has fallen out with his deputy

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been threatened with impeachment proceedings by lawmakers amid intense speculation that he has had a major fallout with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third attempt to stop Gachagua’s impeachment fails

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua....

19 hours ago