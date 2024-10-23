Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Moi University.

Top stories

Kenya Faces Critical Shortage of Science Teachers Amid Surplus of Arts Graduates, TSC Warns

This has raised alarms within the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which has warned that the imbalance threatens to disrupt learning, particularly in science subjects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kenya’s education sector is grappling with a critical shortage of science teachers, despite a pool of over 400,000 unemployed educators, the majority of whom are trained in arts disciplines.

This has raised alarms within the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which has warned that the imbalance threatens to disrupt learning, particularly in science subjects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a session with the National Assembly Education Committee, TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia highlighted the challenge, noting that despite efforts to recruit more teachers, budget constraints and a skewed supply of arts-trained graduates have hindered the filling of critical science positions.

“We have informed the Ministry of Education and universities that we face a serious shortage of science teachers. Even before the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) was introduced, we would advertise positions for physics teachers across the country but receive no applicants. We’ve issued advisories on this repeatedly,” Macharia explained.

Macharia further warned that staffing inadequacies are set to persist, particularly in Junior Secondary Schools, where a clear policy framework for teacher distribution is lacking. “Our data shows that the majority of unemployed teachers are arts graduates. This imbalance is something we must address urgently,” she added.

The recently recruited 46,000 intern teachers, Macharia revealed, are also predominantly arts-based, leaving science subjects underserved. “I acknowledge the teacher shortage crisis. Despite ongoing recruitment efforts, physics and other science positions remain unfilled,” she said.

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /FILE.

In response to questions from MPs, including Tindiret MP Julius Melly and Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich, who expressed concerns about the impact of the shortage on the quality of education, Macharia outlined plans to prioritize the recruitment of science teachers in the upcoming hiring of 20,000 new educators.

Kasipul Kabondo MP Eve Obara voiced concerns about arts-trained teachers being forced to teach science subjects, a practice that, she argued, compromises students’ education. “In some schools, arts teachers are teaching science by merely reading from textbooks. This cannot be effective,” Obara said.

To mitigate the crisis, Macharia announced that the TSC plans to redistribute existing science teachers within counties to address the shortages in schools. “Where one school has more than enough science teachers, we will share them with those facing deficits. However, our biggest challenge remains budgetary,” she concluded.

The committee urged the TSC to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the science teacher shortage and ensure that students across the country receive quality education in all disciplines.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyoro: National Treasury, TSC has enough instruments to end ongoing teachers strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31- Budget and Appropriation Chair Ndindi Nyoro has pointed out that the National Treasury and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have enough...

August 31, 2024

EDUCATION

Court stops KUPPET-led teachers’ strike in urgent TSC case

The Employment Court issued the order on Tuesday in response to an urgent application by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) lodged on Monday, August...

August 27, 2024

EDUCATION

TSC introduces allowances for special school tutors to tap talent

Appearing before the Committee on Tuesday, Macharia told the Adan Haji-led team that TSC will pay Readers Facilitation or Aid allowance to visually-impared teachers,...

August 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ogambo proposes co-opting Education Ministry as TSC agent

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1-Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Julius Ogambo has proposed the coopting of the ministry as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) agent to...

August 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

JSS intern teachers recruitment in limbo due to budget cuts – Macharia

The 20,000 new teachers will have to wait till October this year following the budget cuts occasioned by austerity measures

July 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Imminent teachers’ strike as TSC says Sh10bn budget cut to affect CBA, medical scheme

TSC CEO Macharia told MPs their overall budget has been slashed by Sh10bn which will result in delay in the implementation of second phase...

July 17, 2024

EDUCATION

KUPPET flaunts deal with TSC to employs 20,000 JSS teachers

KUPPET Chairperson Omboko Milema told a press conference in Naivasha that TSC committed to employing more teachers during a six-day retreat he described as...

April 12, 2024

EDUCATION

TSC bids law review to anchor TPD, raise entry requirement

In the changes contained in a TSC Amendment Bill 2024 presented in Parliament, the Commission is seeking powers to entrench TPD in its regulatory...

February 24, 2024