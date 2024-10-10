Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2024, calling for urgent reforms in global governance and financing to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. /September 2024.

The Diplomatic Space

Kenya Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027 Term

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 — Kenya has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting in January 2025.

The 47-member Council, established in 2006, is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed Kenya’s election for the 2025–2027 term, emphasizing the country’s commitment to advancing and protecting human rights for all.

“Pleased to announce Kenya’s successful election to the United Nations Human Rights Council during elections held today in New York,” Sing’oei said.

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police seize 190 bags of smuggled Sugar at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Security officers in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar during a recent operation in the Siftu area,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbagathi Hospital Conducts Life-Saving Surgery on 10-Year-Old, Showcasing New Capabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A complex surgery was successfully performed on 10-year-old Emmanuel Karanja at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi. The boy was born...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Munyori Buku Head of Presidential Communication Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9-President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service(PCS). While confirming the appointment, State...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the...

19 hours ago

County News

Rising cases of insecurity in Nyanza region linked to drug abuse

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 9 – The use of illicit drugs among the youth has been associated with the rising insecurity cases within the Nyanza...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh100mn for evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The government has set aside Sh100 million to be used in the evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Lebanon following...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua Defends Himself in Impeachment Hearing, Calls Motion Political and Unjustified

He said his removal is politcally motivated and lacks legal merit, urging MPs to remain impartial in the final vote.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I learned from my boss in criticizing security chiefs, Gachagua says of remarks against Spy Chief Haji

Gachagua played video clips of Ruto criticising security chiefs at the height of the 2022 election campaigns.

2 days ago