Kenya Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027 Term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 — Kenya has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting in January 2025.

The 47-member Council, established in 2006, is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed Kenya’s election for the 2025–2027 term, emphasizing the country’s commitment to advancing and protecting human rights for all.

“Pleased to announce Kenya’s successful election to the United Nations Human Rights Council during elections held today in New York,” Sing’oei said.

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

