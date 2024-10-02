Connect with us

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian and Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary/Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi cut a cake during the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Nairobi/September 29, 2024.

CHINA DAILY

Kenya, China Reaffirm Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary of PRC’s Founding

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Kenya and China reaffirmed their strong bilateral relationship during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held in Nairobi.

Marking this milestone, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, congratulated China on its remarkable 75-year journey of socio-economic transformation.

He acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the Chinese people to gain independence and praised the nation’s unprecedented development, which he described as one of the most significant in modern history.

“China is the world’s second-largest economy, the largest manufacturer, the largest trader in goods, and a key stabilizer in an unstable global economy,” said Mudavadi.

He emphasized China’s success in lifting millions of people out of poverty while raising living standards, committing to work closely with the Chinese government to strengthen economic cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, ICT, and renewable energy.

Mudavadi also lauded China’s leadership in promoting South-South cooperation, praising its advocacy for global peace, stability, and fairness.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi toast during the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held in Nairobi on September 29, 2024.

“China continues to be the ‘north star’ and a firm voice for many developing countries in an international system that is often unfair, unjust, and insensitive to the unique needs of these nations,” he remarked, referencing China’s championing of developing countries’ interests on the global stage.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, shared in the celebratory tone, reflecting on China’s rapid transformation from a poor, underdeveloped nation to a global economic powerhouse.

“In a short span of several decades, China has grown from a poor and backward country into a moderately prosperous society,” he said, underscoring China’s position as a global leader in trade, renewable energy, and technological innovation.

Ambassador Zhou also stressed China’s dedication to peaceful development and international cooperation. “China is committed to pursuing peaceful development, fostering cooperation with all nations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he stated.

Both leaders emphasized the significance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as a key element of China-Africa relations. Dr. Mudavadi highlighted the transformative impact of initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting how they have played a crucial role in Kenya’s infrastructure development.

“Kenya acknowledges and appreciates the support of the Government of China, without which Kenya would not be one of the key Belt and Road Initiative partners,” Mudavadi said.

Ambassador Zhou reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Kenya, under the leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto. He outlined China’s aim to be “three types of partners” with Kenya: sincere partners of mutual trust, cooperative partners of mutual benefit, and strategic partners in upholding fairness and justice.

The event also served as an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the Chinese community in Kenya. Ambassador Zhou acknowledged their role in enhancing China-Kenya relations and fostering development. As the celebration concluded, Dr. Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s appreciation for its strategic partnership with China, stating, “Kenya greatly values the strategic partnership with China, which is people-centered, mutually beneficial, and permanent.”

