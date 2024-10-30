Kenya bags 4 international conferences at a congress held in Abu Dhabi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 30 – Kenya has bagged four international conference and over 50 global event leads from the just concluded International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) congress that took place last week in Abudhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The four conferences, The Asia Pacific Association of Technology & Society -APATAS in 2025, The Association of African Association of Agricultural Economists -AAAE in 2026, The International Water Resources Association -IWRA 2027 and The International Association of Applied Linguistics -AILA in 2030 will attract approximately 5,700 delegates.

Upon hosting them, the four conferences are expected to inject approximately 2.1 billion Kenya Shillings to Kenya’s economy through the multiplier effect.

Conference delegates are high-end spenders of approximately Sh376,000 per day, yet they spend a minimum of six days per conference. These conferences, therefore, underscore the importance of Kenya’s MICE business and, if fully exploited, can contribute immensely to the County’s GDP.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) who is also the recently elected Chair of ICCA Africa chapter said “the conferences, apart from the economic value they will have to the country, they will also increase Kenya’s profile as a preferred Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

Mwaura added that “KICC will engage the tourism industry stakeholders to develop very attractive pre – and post conference packages that will ensure the delegates get an all-rounded Kenyan experience during their stay in the country”.

ICCA is an international body that represents the world’s leading suppliers in handling, transporting, and accommodating international meetings and events. It comprises 1,100-member companies and organizations across the world.

It specializes in the international association’s meetings sector in 100 countries. The Body has six chapters categorized from the geographical regions.

The ICCA congress brings together all the members and key associations around the globe to network and exchange business leads and opportunities.



The African chapter has about 50 members and plays a pivotal role in developing and growing the local meetings and events industry and enhancing the global competitiveness of the continent

Still wins, for the first time in the ICCA congress history, Africa won the chapter challenge showcasing the resilience and positioning of Africa to host Association rotational conferences.

The KICC will work with other stakeholders to place the bids for hosting the other 50 business leads that the corporation mined from the conference.

