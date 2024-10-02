KEMSA Distributes Medical Supplies to Counties to Support Social Health Insurance Fund Roll-Out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has dispatched medical supplies to counties to support the roll-out of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The health products, including essential medicines, medical supplies, and maternal health commodities, were flagged off by Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa.

She noted that these supplies will be instrumental in supporting the government’s new healthcare program.

“These medical supplies will aid in the treatment and prevention of diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, which continue to burden our communities,” Barasa said. “With the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, these products will also enhance the management of these conditions at the community level,” she added.

KEMSA Board Chairperson Samuel Tunai emphasized the authority’s critical role in facilitating a smooth transition to the SHIF. He underscored KEMSA’s commitment to improving supply chain efficiency and strengthening collaboration with both national and county governments.

“We are working to make health facilities more responsive to local needs by ensuring that medical commodities are delivered promptly and in adequate quantities,” Tunai stated.

Tunai also highlighted the ongoing reforms at KEMSA aimed at restructuring operations, enhancing accountability, and improving procurement processes. He mentioned long-term plans to recapitalize KEMSA by seeking additional funding from development partners and fostering sustainable partnerships.

“Our goal is to solidify KEMSA’s financial foundation by attracting more funds from development partners and exploring partnerships that ensure sustainability,” Tunai added.

However, Tunai expressed concern over financial challenges faced by KEMSA due to unpaid debts from counties. He urged the national government to establish a central Universal Health Coverage (UHC) account to pool funds that counties can access for purchasing medical supplies.

“Many counties are struggling to pay for the health products they require. I call on the national government to create a central UHC account where funds can be pooled, allowing counties to draw from it as needed,” Tunai concluded.

