Activist Morara Kebaso/COURTESY

Kenya

Kebaso’s INJECT Party vows 2027 change, but will he stay true to his ideals?

But the question remains—will he succeed, and if he does, will he stay true to his ideals or will he fail Kenyans just like others before him once he reaches the top? Only time will tell.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Lawyer-turned-activist Morara Kebaso Senior has embarked on a mission to shake up Kenya’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Leading the newly established INJECT Political Party of Kenya, Kebaso has positioned himself as a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

He is determined to reform the country’s political system, which he believes is riddled with inefficiencies and corruption.

At 29 years of age, the outspoken activist has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya.

“INJECT Party of Kenya will sweep Parliament and all elective seats like a flash flood. People of Kenya, You are welcome to your office in Kahawa Sukari, Kiu River Road, 6th South Avenue. Pamoja Tujenge Chama,” he wrote on his X account moments after the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu approved his application for his party.

Kebaso, who shot to fame through his online content blending humor with civic education to engage the youth, continues to draw attention—becoming, in his words, a target of the state.

His videos showcase stalled government projects across the country, despite allocated resources and paid contractors.

While his work has garnered widespread support from Kenyans, some are not as pleased.

He was recently arrested and charged with cyber harassment, accused of posting defamatory content about businessman David Langat and linking President Ruto to Langat’s financial troubles.

Activist Morara Kebaso during his arraignment in court

Kebaso’s legal defense, led by former presidential candidate Martha Karua, argued the case was civil, not criminal, as it centered around defamation.

Undeterred by what he sees as attempts to stifle dissent, Kebaso has vowed to continue his civic movement and rally support for his party to ignite change.

But the question remains—will he succeed, and if he does, will he stay true to his ideals or will he fail Kenyans just like others before him once he reaches the top? Only time will tell.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

