Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KDF troops operating in Baringo County under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) held a key leadership engagement (KLE) with leaders in Suguta Valley to promote peaceful coexistence among local communities/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF mounts peace campaign in Baringo’s Suguta Valley

KDF cited unchecked banditry as a threat to social cohesion that could lead to future cycles of violence and insecurity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Baringo County under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) have engaged leaders in Suguta Valley to promote peaceful coexistence among local communities.

During the meeting, the Officer Commanding Chesitet Forward Operation Base, Major Y.A. Sora, noted that unchecked banditry continues to erode social cohesion and could lead to future cycles of violence and insecurity.

He urged local residents to actively serve as peace ambassadors.

An elder from Kapau location, Loribo Adomongiro, expressed the communities’ readiness to cooperate with security forces by sharing movement and grazing patterns.

He noted that this cooperation could help prevent conflicts and promote peace and security, while also optimizing resource utilization.

“If herders are known, we can establish clear guidelines for grazing, ensuring equitable access to resources without resorting to violence,” Adomongiro said.

Local administrators and elders reaffirmed their commitment to working with the multi-agency security team to expose criminals within their communities.

“There is no need to harbor criminals who disrupt our peace. Let us report them to prevent conflicts,” Chief Harrison Korete of Silale Location said.

Peris Lopode, representing the Interpeace Group, emphasized the role of the organization in fostering youth engagement through medical camps and sporting events, which help build social bonds and empower the youth while promoting peaceful coexistence.

Social development

Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) for Suguta, David Emore, praised the KDF for renovating local schools, which he said has encouraged increased enrollment and reduced suspicion among communities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Children from various communities are now benefiting from improved facilities, which has contributed to better relationships,” he noted.

Antony Lomeyan, a catechist from Kapedo, highlighted the importance of healing from past conflicts to foster forgiveness and promote reconciliation among communities.

“Forgiveness enables us to move beyond hurt and resentment, helping to enhance good relations,” he said.

Kapedo Youth Chairperson, Apoo Erupe, acknowledged the role of youth in perpetrating attacks and stressed the importance of involving them in peacebuilding efforts to curb conflicts in the region.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to stop public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed applicants to serve respondents ahead of the mention next week on Wednesday.

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wattanga given 7-day ultimatum to appear before MPs team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga has been given seven days to appear before the National Assembly’s Finance...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 9th Mpox case on a trucker in Nakuru

The new case, a male truck driver aged 37, is suspected to have caught the virus while traveling from Rwanda and to Uganda. MoH...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Regional Developments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi met with Ali Gholampour, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kenya,...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Alleged ungodly sex overtures gets Kericho Governor Mutai impeached

Sensing his impending removal, Governor Mutai had recently appealed to the ward representatives for forgiveness regarding his "mistakes."

24 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry Calls on Healthcare Providers to Ensure Continued Services for Kenyans During SHA Transition

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 — The Ministry of Health has directed all healthcare providers and facilities to ensure uninterrupted services for Social Health Authority...

1 day ago
At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya. At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya.

Kenya

Kebaso’s INJECT Party vows 2027 change, but will he stay true to his ideals?

But the question remains—will he succeed, and if he does, will he stay true to his ideals or will he fail Kenyans just like...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Kenya, China Reaffirm Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary of PRC’s Founding

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Kenya and China reaffirmed their strong bilateral relationship during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of...

1 day ago