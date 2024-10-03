KDF mounts peace campaign in Baringo’s Suguta Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Baringo County under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) have engaged leaders in Suguta Valley to promote peaceful coexistence among local communities.

During the meeting, the Officer Commanding Chesitet Forward Operation Base, Major Y.A. Sora, noted that unchecked banditry continues to erode social cohesion and could lead to future cycles of violence and insecurity.

He urged local residents to actively serve as peace ambassadors.

An elder from Kapau location, Loribo Adomongiro, expressed the communities’ readiness to cooperate with security forces by sharing movement and grazing patterns.

He noted that this cooperation could help prevent conflicts and promote peace and security, while also optimizing resource utilization.

“If herders are known, we can establish clear guidelines for grazing, ensuring equitable access to resources without resorting to violence,” Adomongiro said.

Local administrators and elders reaffirmed their commitment to working with the multi-agency security team to expose criminals within their communities.

“There is no need to harbor criminals who disrupt our peace. Let us report them to prevent conflicts,” Chief Harrison Korete of Silale Location said.

Peris Lopode, representing the Interpeace Group, emphasized the role of the organization in fostering youth engagement through medical camps and sporting events, which help build social bonds and empower the youth while promoting peaceful coexistence.

Social development

Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) for Suguta, David Emore, praised the KDF for renovating local schools, which he said has encouraged increased enrollment and reduced suspicion among communities.

“Children from various communities are now benefiting from improved facilities, which has contributed to better relationships,” he noted.

Antony Lomeyan, a catechist from Kapedo, highlighted the importance of healing from past conflicts to foster forgiveness and promote reconciliation among communities.

“Forgiveness enables us to move beyond hurt and resentment, helping to enhance good relations,” he said.

Kapedo Youth Chairperson, Apoo Erupe, acknowledged the role of youth in perpetrating attacks and stressed the importance of involving them in peacebuilding efforts to curb conflicts in the region.

