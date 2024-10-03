Kanja meets UN Security Chief on safety of Gigiri complex

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has reiterated the commitment of NPS to collaborate with the United Nations on matters touching on security.

Kanja made the commitment Thursday when he hosted the United Nations (UN) Principal Security Adviser for Kenya and Eritrea, Prince Bruce at his Jogoo House office.

The National Police Service (NPS) said that the the discussions centered on the security of UN premises and personnel in the country.

Following the meeting, NPS disclosed that Bruce who also doubles up as the Acting Chief for Security and Safety Service at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) expressed his gratitude to NPS for supporting the UN in Kenya, particularly through the Diplomatic Police Unit, a specialized unit under the Kenya Police Service.

On his part, IG Kanja expressed his gratitude to the UN for the support its continuous support to the NPS the years.

He singled out the recent renewal of the term of Kenyan-led MSS Mission in Haiti by the UN Security Council to October 2025 under UNSC Resolution 2751 (2024).

“NPS has a longstanding record as a peacekeeping and troop contributing country in UN Peacekeeping Missionsin several countries including South Sudan, Somalia, Namibia, East Timor, Yugoslavia,Iraq-Iran, Kosova, Sierra Leone, Croatia Cambodia, Liberia, Sudan and many more,” NPS said.

