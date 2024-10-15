Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahawa court hands Ugandan 5-yrs in prison for hoax terrorist threat Kenya

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Oct 15—A Ugandan has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Kahawa Chief Magistrate Court over hoaxing charges under Section 26 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 30 of 2012.

Detectives say that before arraignment, it was established that on June 30, 2024, Moses Kabali emailed the Interpol General Secretariat in France, requesting them to inform Kenyan security agencies, specifically the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), of an imminent terrorist attack by a known terrorist group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He further alleged that two individuals known to him working with other unknown terror operatives were planning to carry out an imminent terror attack in Kenya by use of Improvised Explosive Devices,”the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said Tuesday.

The ATPU detectives launched investigations where they arrested a female suspect whose phone number was mentioned in Kabali’s report.

Upon questioning, the DCI said that she disclosed that the said phone number had been registered using her ID card but was being used by her cousin.

A manhunt for the said cousin ensued, and she was arrested in Eastleigh, Jam Street, on August 31, 2024.

However, further investigations revealed that she had no links to any terrorist group and was unaware of any planned attack.

To unravel the mystery, detectives say Kabali was apprehende on September 3, at the California Group of Schools in Eastleigh.

A search of his residence led to the seizure of two mobile phones, two laptops, and various documents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Forensic analysis at the Anti-Terrorism Forensic Laboratory revealed that Kabali was the author of the said email as the same was found to have originated from his yahoo mail account,” DCI stated.

It was further established that Kabali authored and sent the malicious email to the Interpol General Secretariat in France acting out of anger to punish his wife whom they had separated.

Kabali was arraigned to face the charges and the matter came up for sentencing before Justice Gideon Kiage where the accused was sentenced to a fine of Sh5,000,000 and in default to serve a term of 5 years imprisonment.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Onyonka assures Senate to focus on evidence presented against Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has assured Kenyans that the Senate will focus on evidence tabled against Deputy President Rigathi...

30 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi celebrates 45 years of Indonesia-Kenya relations with events in Jakarta and Bandung

In Kenya, the celebrations kicked off with a Pencak Silat Tournament at Woodcreek School in Nairobi, drawing over 500 Kenyan participants.

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry Reports Loss of 900 Birth Certificates in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration’s State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has announced the loss of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUPPET pushes for uniform development in primary school infrastructure

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – The national government has been urged to ensure uniform development of infrastructure in primary schools for intake of grade...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kwale to host Mashujaa day for the first time in country’s history

The event which honors Kenya’s heroes, is poised to bring significant benefits to the region, including infrastructural development and economic growth.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3-judge bench to mention suits challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – A three judge bench appointed by the chief justice Martha Koome have scheduled to mention several files challenging the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 counties to experience blackout due to Kenya Power maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kenya power has announced a planned maintainance schedule set to affect some areas in  Eight counties across the country...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue fight against retrogression vices in society: PS Wang’ombe 

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe says the government will continue to fight against retrogression vices in society. According to Wang’ombe,...

2 hours ago