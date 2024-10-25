Justice Chigiti refers petition challenging proposed Adani JKIA takeover to CJ Koome for empanelment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The High Court has referred the petition challenging the proposed takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani to Chief Justice Martha Koome for the empanelment of a bench.

In the case, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had moved to court to challenge the takeover saying that the deal violated the principles of good governance.

The two organisatoins further contended that the process lacked accountability and transparency.

“That this matter is referred to the CJ for empanelment of a bench,” Justice John Chigiti ruled.

LSK and KHRC argued that JKIA is a strategic and profitable national asset and the deal is, therefore, irrational and violates the principles of good governance, accountability, transparency, and prudent and responsible use of public money.

In the deal, the Indian firm would upgrade the airport, including the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal under a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

KHRC and LSK, however, argued that Kenya can independently raise the estimated Sh238 billion needed to expand JKIA without leasing the airport for the stated period.

“Thus, the Adani proposal is unaffordable, threatens job losses, exposes the public, is disproportionate to fiscal risk, and offers no value for money to the taxpayer,” lawyer Dudley Ochiel said in the application.

