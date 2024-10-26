Junet Mohamed denies interest in Interior CS role

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has refuted claims that he is seeking the position of Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration.

The position remains vacant after Kithure Kindiki was nominated and approved by Parliament as Deputy President-elect, following the ouster of Rigathi Gachagua.

“Whereas an opportunity to serve fellow Kenyans in any capacity is always welcome, I wish to inform the public that I am neither one of the people angling for the job nor has the ODM Party shown any interest in seeking to have another party expert join the government in that capacity,” Mohamed clarified.

The Suna East MP also emphasized that he has recently taken on his new responsibilities as the leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly, which he described as “an equally very important constitutional office in our governance architecture.”

President William Ruto, who appointed four senior ODM officials as Cabinet Secretaries, has made notable efforts to fulfill his commitment to a more inclusive government.

In recent months, he has expanded his administration by bringing in members from the opposition party as part of a broader strategy to enhance national cohesion and service delivery.

The move has been seen as an attempt to foster bipartisan governance and ensure greater political stability in the country.

However, the Interior CS role remains a pivotal post within the administration, overseeing security and national administration.

The vacancy has spurred rumors around various potential candidates, with speculation that the government may seek to fill the crucial position imminently.

“I do hope this clarification puts the matter to rest and allows the country to focus on more important concerns,” Mohamed concluded, hoping to shift public focus to issues he considers more pressing.

Mohammed’s statement comes as Kenya’s political landscape witnesses a significant reshaping, following the impeachment of Gachagua and with ongoing efforts by President Ruto to create a more inclusive and stable governance framework.

