Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exterior View of the Butterfly-Inspired Terminal: The sweeping, curved forms of the terminal's roof and façade are inspired by the wings of Kenyan butterflies, bringing a fluid, natural aesthetic to JKIA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge adjourns suit challenging proposed JKIA, Adani lease after protestors jam virtual session

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Aggrieved Kenyans jammed the virtual section during the hearing of an application seeking to stop the adani group from taking over the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The agitated group forced the trial judge justice Bahati Mwamuye to prematurely adjourn the hearing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court consequently pushed the hearing to Tuesday next week.

The petitioners Tony Gachoka, Mount Kenya jurist, wiper democratic party and Jubilee party through their lawyer Ndegwa Njiru have sought orders to stop the leasing of the airport to Adani holdings limited.

The petitioners want the court to issue an order stopping Kenya Airport Authority from entering to any concession with the Adani holdings limited.

The applicants argue that the leasing of the airport to the foreign company will take away the urge investments that the government has undertaken for many years now.

The petitioners have sued cabinet secretary for roads, CS treasury, the managing director Kenya Airports Authority, and the attorney general.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja Calls for Modernization of Democratic Institutions to Empower Youth

Sakaja was among over 500 mayors, policymakers, innovators, and creatives to surface and share scalable urban solutions in this years 11th Bloomberg CityLab 2024...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutuse:I am not required to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt

The Kibwezi West MP emphasized that it was suspicious that Gachagua’s son were directors of the Vipingo Beach Resort which is allegedly owned by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: DP Gachagua impeachment trial in the Senate

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President , Thursday 11th Oct 2024. About...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LREB Counties urged to digitise healthcare systems

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties have been urged to embrace useful innovations that allow digital integration programs to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ unveils Right to Health Bench Book to guide judicial decisions on healthcare

The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi Summoned by MPs Over Missing Title Deeds for Sh1.08 Billion Rift Valley Polytechnic Land

The land in question was allocated to the institution in 1972 by the late President Daniel Moi after it was purchased by members of...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa must invest in school feeding program to secure its future

Nairobi, October 16, 2024 – African and global leaders are being urged to invest in school feeding programs as a crucial step toward securing...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua suffers setback after Kingi declines to allow objection to new evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faced another setback as Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declined his counsel’s objection to new...

21 hours ago