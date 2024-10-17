Judge adjourns suit challenging proposed JKIA, Adani lease after protestors jam virtual session

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Aggrieved Kenyans jammed the virtual section during the hearing of an application seeking to stop the adani group from taking over the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The agitated group forced the trial judge justice Bahati Mwamuye to prematurely adjourn the hearing.

The court consequently pushed the hearing to Tuesday next week.

The petitioners Tony Gachoka, Mount Kenya jurist, wiper democratic party and Jubilee party through their lawyer Ndegwa Njiru have sought orders to stop the leasing of the airport to Adani holdings limited.

The petitioners want the court to issue an order stopping Kenya Airport Authority from entering to any concession with the Adani holdings limited.

The applicants argue that the leasing of the airport to the foreign company will take away the urge investments that the government has undertaken for many years now.

The petitioners have sued cabinet secretary for roads, CS treasury, the managing director Kenya Airports Authority, and the attorney general.

About The Author