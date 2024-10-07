Connect with us

I’ve never undermined President Ruto, Gachagua says in tell-it-all press conference

He said President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that he has been undermining his boss President William Ruto.

Terming the claims, absurd, Gachagua who is facing impeachment at the National Assembly, said his woes stem from “being truthful”.

Gachagua told a news conference late Monday that since assuming office in September 2022, President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.

“For the record, President William Ruto has never complained to me that I’ve undermined him. If he has conveyed that to Honorable Mutuse, I would like to know about it,” Gachagua said, defending his actions.

This is one of the charges listed in an impeachment motion by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who accuses him of insubordination, for opposing government-sanctioned evictions along the Nairobi River, which had received Cabinet approval.

He explained that he opposes inhumane evictions, a practice he associates with previous administrations. Gachagua emphasized his commitment to protect the legal rights of Kenyan citizens, stating, “I took an oath to protect the dignity of the people. While I support the government’s agenda, I cannot condone any Cabinet decision that violates the rights of citizens.”

Despite the Cabinet’s directive regarding the evictions, Gachagua raised concerns about the compensation offered to those affected, noting that individuals were being paid only Ksh 10,000.

“I and many other Kenyans felt this was inadequate compensation. I insisted that the government should abide by constitutional dictates,” he said.

Gachagua asserted that the charges of insubordination are unfounded and declared he would prefer impeachment over allowing violations of citizens’ rights. “I have been loyal to the President and have worked hard every day. I will not be distracted,” he emphasized, reaffirming that he has no intention of resigning.

Speculation about the state of Gachagua’s relationship with Ruto has intensified, particularly since the President’s silence following his return from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 30, 2024. Gachagua faced impeachment threats during this period, coinciding with the motion being tabled in the National Assembly.

President Ruto’s avoidance of the topic in public appearances has led to rumors regarding his dissatisfaction with his deputy, especially as Gachagua faces eleven allegations related to constitutional breaches. Despite calls from religious leaders and others urging Ruto to intervene, he has not publicly commented on the impeachment situation.

The political partnership between Ruto and Gachagua, forged during their joint ticket in the high-stakes 2022 elections, now appears strained, raising questions about their compatibility from the beginning.

Gachagua’s selection as Ruto’s running mate was controversial, yet Ruto supported him wholeheartedly under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) banner.

