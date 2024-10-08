‘It is easy to hide with the dead’: Mutuse disputes Gachagua’s Nderitu wealth link

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 — Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has disputed assertions by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the vast portion of Sh5.2 billion wealth cited in his impeachment belongs to his late brother Nderitu Gachagua.

Tabling his evidence on the floor of the House on Tuesday morning, Mutuse alleged that Gachagua bought off his late brother’s prime properties at collossal amounts, in some cases through coercion since he took power.

The Kibwezi West MP expressed the Deputy President was simply shielding himself from the accusations by citing his involvement as an administrator of Gachagua’s estate.

“Its easy to hide with the dead because the dead cant come to give evidence. We have documents including the joint will of the executors of estate. The DP hasn’t told Kenyans that he bought the properties through coercion,” he said.

Mutuse listed the aquisition of Tree Tops Hotels (under lease), Olive Gardens Hotel, Queens Apartments, Wamunyoro Enterprises and Vipingo Garden Beach Resort among questionable additions to Gachagua’s assets.

The first-time lawmaker tabled evidence showing Gachagua acquired Aberdare Safari Hotel through transferred ownership which is worth Sh535 million.

He asked how his two sons in their thritees could secure a Sh600 million loan according to his claim during a televised news conference Monday night.

Mutuse tabled documents to show Gachagua’s sons through Crystal Company acquired the property which he insisted was clear proof how the Deputy President used his family to amass wealth.

“If buying properties worth Sh5.2 billion in the two years is not reason enough to believe that the Deputy President has committed economic crimes, what other reason will make you believe?” Mutuse posed.

Proxies

The impeachment motion tabled in the National Assembly on October 1 cites Gachagua for using his spouse, Dorcas Gachagua, their two sons Kevin Rigathi and Keith Ikinu, as well as close family members and associates as proxies to amass wealth.

Mutuse alleged that Gachagua and his proxies have used several companies to launder money, conceal proceeds of crime, and engage in influence peddling.

In his news conference where the Deputy President declined to field questions from the press, Gachagua slammed the charges against him as “outrageous” contesting the Sh5.2 billion figure cited as questionable wealth.

Gachagua dismissed the motion as a “well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office.”

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

In his address from the official residence in Karen, Gachagua used the opportunity “to give my side of the story,” criticizing his opponents for attempting to overturn the will of the people who elected him.

Nderitu Gachagua wealth

He listed several properties, including Olive Garden, Vipingo Beach Resort, Queen’s Gate apartments, and Lang’ata High Rise Flats, as part of the inheritance from the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

“Mutuse alleges in the National Assembly that Gachagua acquired these properties after becoming Deputy President in 2022, but they [were] acquired before my brother’s death. It’s the most embarrassing allegation a Member of Parliament can table before the National Assembly,” he said and confirmed attendance in Parliament to defend himself.

An emotional Gachagua invoked Governor Nderitu’s name saying it was shameful his private affairs would become public during his impeachment trial.

“Those properties [were] constructed and operational when my brother was alive. I ask for forgiveness from my late brother for having to disclose your will publicly to defend myself,” Gachagua remarked.

Gachagua explained that the Olive Garden Hotel, he is accused of owning, sold for Sh412 million and that he received Sh20 million from the sale.

He said the Queen’s Gate apartments cited in the impeachment formed part of his late brother’s estate, countering claims that his wealth stems from graft.

“How unfair and cruel is it to attack a deceased person, a man who worked tirelessly for his family, purchasing land and constructing properties to secure a legacy for his children and siblings?” he lamented.

Gachagua said the larger Gachagua family agreed to retain Vipingo Beach Resort for sentimental consideration since his late brother traditionally hosted the family for end-of-year holidays.

