Israel, India Unite Against Terrorism, Embassy Spokesperson Says, Criticizing Iran’s Stance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oct 3 – Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in India, stated that India and Israel share a unified stance against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of condemning terror activities.

He commended India as one of the world’s most peaceful nations and expressed appreciation for any swift action to resolve ongoing conflicts.

“Any act of terrorism should be condemned and halted. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks highlight our alignment on this issue. Terrorism must be eradicated,” Nir remarked, noting that the course of action is ultimately for India to determine.

He criticized Iran’s condemnation of Israel’s actions, calling it “laughable” given Iran’s own history of supporting terrorism. “Where was Iran when Israelis were being targeted? They have failed to condemn the October 7 attacks or the thousands of missiles fired at civilians. Their stance only underscores their identity as a terror state.”

Nir reiterated Israel’s commitment to securing the release of over 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. “I won’t instruct Indian diplomats on how to conduct their affairs. Having lived here for a year, I can say India is among the most peaceful nations. If India can assist, we would welcome a swift resolution.”

Regarding the ongoing conflict, Nir acknowledged the military operations against Hezbollah, stating, “We’ve been focused on diplomatic solutions while responding to their aggression. Our recent ground operations aim to eliminate high-ranking Hezbollah officials.”

When asked about the duration of the conflict, he indicated that Israel seeks a quick resolution. “We don’t wish for this to drag on; it endangers our soldiers. We are aiming for a short, decisive action.”

On the topic of a ceasefire, Nir expressed that Israel will not consider it until their hostages are safely returned. “Calls for a ceasefire are misplaced. We have been seeking a ceasefire since Hezbollah’s attacks began on October 8, 2023. Our priority is to protect our citizens and eliminate terrorists. A ceasefire will only be possible once our hostages are back home.”

Nir concluded by affirming that Israel is working diligently, through both diplomatic channels and military action, to secure the safe return of the hostages. “Negotiating with terrorists is complex, and while it may take time, we are committed to doing everything possible to bring our people home.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author