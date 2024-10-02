Connect with us

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres/FILE

World

Israel Declares UN Chief Guterres ‘Persona Non Grata’ Amid Iran Missile Attack Controversy

Published

Oct 3 – Israel has declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “persona non grata,” barring him from entering the country, following criticism of his response to the recent missile attack by Iran.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Guterres of failing to unequivocally condemn Iran’s assault, stating that anyone who does not denounce such an act “does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

Katz also accused Guterres of supporting “terrorists, rapists, and murderers,” further intensifying tensions between Israel and the UN.

Katz’s statements come in response to Guterres’ condemnation of the escalation of violence in the Middle East without explicitly mentioning Iran.

Guterres had called for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to halt the conflict’s expansion. Israel’s frustration with the UN has grown amid its war in Gaza, especially after attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Katz criticized Guterres for not condemning Hamas’ actions during the initial attacks and accused the UN of supporting other groups Israel views as threats, such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

Relations between Israel and the UN have significantly deteriorated during the ongoing Gaza conflict, with this latest exchange marking a new low.

