Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki. /MINISTRY.

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry Reports Loss of 900 Birth Certificates in Kitui

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration’s State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has announced the loss of 900 birth certificate booklets from the Mutomo Registration Office in Kitui.

A notice released by the State Department’s Assistant Director Paul Mwangemi revealed the serial numbers of the missing documents, cautioning the public about the invalidity of the lost documents.

“Consequently, the Department hereby cautions the general public that the said Birth Certificates have been Cancelled thereby rendering them invalid,” read the notice in part.

“Any person(s) who may have been issued with any Certificate bearing any of the above serial numbers is advised to return it/them to the Secretary, Civil Registration Services, 4 floor, Hass Plaza, Lower Hill.”

Likewise, Mwangemi urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the misuse of these documents.

The missing birth certificates serial numbers include 1502001 to 1502100,1502101 to 1502200,1502201 to 1502300,1502301 to 1502400 and 502401 to 1502500.

