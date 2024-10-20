Insecurity in Kisumu city dorminates Mashujaa Day speeches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 20 — Insecurity within the lakeside city of Kisumu took center stage during the Mashujaa Day celebrations with national administration in the area vowing a decisive response.

The County Commissioner, Benson Leparmorijo, and the Deputy Governor, Mathews Owili, used the occasion to brief residents on the security situation in the county.

Leparmorijo stated that officers remain vigilant as they continue to combat the gang menace terrorizing residents.

He confirmed that a key suspect is still undergoing treatment after being shot and will be arraigned in court once discharged.

“Once he is discharged, we will arraign him in court,” he said.

The County Commissioner also noted that other arrests have been made, and the police are pursuing further leads to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He announced that they have identified 12 suspects, who will either be summoned or arrested for further questioning.

“Some of the suspects whose names were provided by the public are known to the police, while others are not. All will be required to step in for further interrogations,” he said.

Owili, speaking on behalf of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, said several meetings have been held to find solutions to the increasing insecurity.

His remarks came just hours after a businessman who runs a chain of chemists in Kisumu was attacked this morning and left with serious injuries.

The businessman is currently admitted at Avenue Hospital.

Owili appealed to locals to volunteer information to the police for swift action.

“The security situation in Kisumu is being handled with the seriousness it deserves,” said Owili.

Notorious areas include Milimani, Manyatta, Nyalenda and Migosi.

