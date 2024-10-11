Connect with us

Kenyans walking

NATIONAL NEWS

Infotrak:73pc of Kenyans believe country headed in the wrong direction

Those interviewed cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- A recent survey has revealed that 73 percent of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

According to the study by Infotrak research, this is due to the high cost of living, high taxation, unemployment, and poverty.

The organisation’s Research Manager, Johvine Wanyingo stated that those interviewed cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism, extrajudicial killings, and state abductions as other reasons for their choice.

“Those between the age brackets of 46-55 years had the highest rating at 81% in terms of reporting that the country is headed in the wrong direction, followed by 27-35 years at 76% and those aged 36-45 years stood at 74%,” Wanyingo said.

However, he stated that 11 percent of those polled believe the country is headed in the right direction due to growth in the government, and the cost of living being affordable.

“In September, we had a High cost of living 77%, unemployment 46%, and Poverty 24%. The month of May, High cost of living at 45%, High taxes 27% and Poor governance 7%,” he pointed out.

He explained that access to quality and affordable healthcare were also major concerns cited by respondents.

“The top three key concerns reported by the respondents are the high cost of living (40%), unemployment (29%), and access to quality and affordable healthcare (27%),” he cited.

“Both in September and October 2024, the respondents consistently rated the high cost of living and unemployment at 40% and 29%, respectively, as the key issues of concern.”

The survey was carried out on October 9, 2024, and quantitative interviews were carried out through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI).

The research firm noted that the survey was conducted across all the regions of the country, and the distribution of the sample size was proportionally allocated.

