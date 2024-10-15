Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi celebrates 45 years of Indonesia-Kenya relations with events in Jakarta and Bandung

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15-Indonesia and Kenya commemorated the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year with a series of events in both countries.

In Kenya, the celebrations kicked off with a Pencak Silat Tournament at Woodcreek School in Nairobi, drawing over 500 Kenyan participants.

Other activities included a batik fashion show, a seminar on 45 years of Indonesia-Kenya diplomatic relations during the Indonesia Nairobi Expo (IndoNEX), and a diplomatic reception celebrating Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day, combined with the anniversary of Indonesia-Kenya relations.

In Indonesia, two significant events marked the occasion: national seminars titled “Closer Relations, Stronger Cooperation” held at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN) Jakarta on October 10, 2024, and Padjajaran University (Unpad) Bandung on October 14, 2024.

The UIN Jakarta event opened with a traditional Betawi dance, Lenggang Nyai, performed by the university’s students.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, Kenyan Ambassador to Indonesia, Galma Mukhe Boru, Director for Africa at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dewi Justicia Meidiwaty, and UIN Jakarta Rector, Prof. Asep Saepudin Jahar.

The seminar attracted over 200 participants

.The opening session featured the national anthems of Indonesia (Indonesia Raya) and Kenya which were sung by all attendees.

In his remarks, Ambassador Saripudin emphasized the growing strength of Indonesia-Kenya relations, highlighting the 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Indonesian President’s visit to Kenya in August 2023.

He stressed the importance of further collaboration in sectors such as energy, technology, and education.

“Stronger collaboration and broader partnerships need to continue in the coming years, such as in the energy, technology, education and other strategic sectors that have not been explored “, said Ambassador Saripudin.

Kenyan Ambassador Boru expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral cooperation in politics, economics, socio-cultural exchanges, and environmental matters.

Dewi Justicia Meidiwaty discussed the outcomes of the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (September 2024), particularly its potential to open new strategic partnerships, including between Indonesia and Kenya.

The seminar panel addressed three key issues: politics, economics, and socio-cultural ties. Speakers included Islamic University of Kenya (IUK) Vice Chancellor Prof. Ali Said Sunkar, Indonesia’s Director of Foreign Trade, Ir. Iskandar Pandjaitan, Ph.D., CSIS researcher Dandy Rafitrandi, UIN Jakarta Senior Researcher Faisal Nurdin Idris, Ph.D., and Kenyan journalist and University of Indonesia scholar Charity Maina.

Political discussions focused on the shared historical struggles of both nations, which have fostered close diplomatic ties.

On economic matters, participants explored ways to increase bilateral trade and outlined strategies for short, medium, and long-term growth.

The younger generation’s role in maintaining strong bilateral relations was also a focal point of the seminar.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IUK and UIN Jakarta, committing to joint research, scholarships, academic exchanges, and collaborative publications.

At the Unpad Bandung event, students performed the traditional Jaipong dance, Kembang Tanjung, to enthusiastic applause from the over 200 participants.

The seminar, held in the Bale Sawala room at Unpad’s Jatinangor campus, opened with the national anthems of both Indonesia and Kenya.Prof. Widya Setiabudhi Sumadinata, Dean of Unpad’s Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP), encouraged greater people-to-people ties through scholarships for Kenyan students to study at Unpad.

Ambassador Saripudin emphasized the long-term benefits of Indonesia-Kenya cooperation and invited all sectors to contribute to strengthening these ties.

The seminar’s keynote speaker, Dr. Yayan GH Mulyana, Head of the Foreign Policy Strategy Agency of Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored the importance of increasing economic cooperation, particularly in sectors like natural resources and mining.

Moderated by senior Unpad researcher Dr. Aliyuna Prastiti, the panel featured discussions from Kenyan Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Jackson Onkoba, Deputy for Investment Cooperation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Investment Prof. Dr. Tirta Nugaraha Mursitama, African Committee Chair of Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr. Mintardjo Halim, and Unpad Senior Researcher Irman Lanthi, Ph.D.Political topics included Kenya’s support for Indonesia’s territorial integrity and appreciation for Indonesia’s leadership in the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference, which inspired African nations in their independence movements.

Economic discussions centered on boosting investment and establishing a Bilateral Investment Treaty between the two countries.

The seminar also reflected on the deep friendship between Indonesia and Kenya, drawing attention to the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties.

The event coincided with the 66th anniversary of Unpad’s Faculty of Social and Political Sciences.

Both seminars served as significant platforms to reflect on the 45-year diplomatic journey between Indonesia and Kenya, while also providing valuable insights and policy recommendations for the future.

The discussions aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and pave the way for shared prosperity through deeper collaboration in political, economic, and socio-cultural spheres.

