India’s CEC, diplomats amongst observers for Uzbekistan’s elections

Oct 27 – Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections were underway Sunday, with India fielding the largest observer group in the process, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The delegation, which includes diplomats and academics, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent discussions with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, signalling to strengthen ties between the two countries.

India and Uzbekistan share deep historical, cultural, and strategic ties, with recent collaborations expanding into transport, energy, and rare earths.

“The relationship has matured over time, branching out into new areas such as renewable energy and pharmaceuticals,” noted Ambassador Smita Pant, India’s envoy to Uzbekistan. Nearly 330 joint ventures between the nations underscore this growth.

Educational ties have also deepened, with four Indian university campuses now in Uzbekistan and a rapidly expanding student base. Despite these advances, Pant emphasized that connectivity remains a challenge. Chabahar port could offer a crucial link, she added, with India positioned as a key market for Uzbek exports such as ferula, saffron, and agricultural products.

