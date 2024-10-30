Connect with us

India Sends 30 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Palestine Amid Middle East Conflict

Published

Oct 30 – The Indian government has donated 30 tonnes of medical supplies to Palestine amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

This aid shipment includes essential life-saving medicines and anti-cancer drugs. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the shipment on X, stating, “India’s support to the people of Palestine continues. Extending humanitarian assistance, India sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs, to Palestine.”

India’s first assistance shipment arrived last week, coordinated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), containing 30 tonnes of medicines and food items. The consignment included a variety of essential medications, surgical supplies, and high-energy biscuits.

India’s position has consistently supported a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to condemn the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and has voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In July, India provided $2.5 million to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees, part of its humanitarian commitment for 2024-25.

Amidst the conflict, UNRWA has reported inhumane living conditions in Gaza, with waste and sewage accumulating in residential areas. The agency has urgently called for a ceasefire, stressing the health risks posed to families living near the waste piles.

Meanwhile, Israel’s parliament recently enacted a law banning UNRWA’s operations within East Jerusalem and the West Bank, limiting the agency’s humanitarian reach in those regions. This ban comes as northern Gaza endures its 24th day of siege, with reports indicating over 1,000 Palestinian casualties and significant destruction across neighborhoods.

