IGAD Media Awards 2024 to Be Held in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will host the 2024 IGAD Media Awards in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on October 23 at the Argyle Hotel.

The event will recognize journalists and media professionals who have made significant contributions to peace, security, and development in the IGAD region.

Under the theme “Narratives of Hope: Inspiring Peaceful, Secure, and Inclusive Futures,” the awards will honor media coverage that promotes peace, security, and regional cooperation across IGAD Member States.

“The awards highlight stories that foster unity, resilience, and hope across the IGAD region,” IGAD said in a statement.

The Authority revealed that entries have already been received, with a panel of jurors selecting 18 winners across various categories for their “exceptional storytelling.”

The event will also feature a workshop with engaging panel discussions across four key sessions. Topics will include the peace and security situation in the Horn of Africa, challenges faced by women and children in conflict zones, and the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

IGAD noted that the sessions will bring together experts, journalists, policymakers, and development stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in peace and security within the region, offering insights and strategies for impactful storytelling.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu emphasized the media’s crucial role in fostering peace and security. “The media is a powerful tool that bridges divides, unites communities, and fosters understanding and collaboration,” he said.

The IGAD Media Awards aim to acknowledge and support media professionals who use their platforms to champion hope and peace in the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Organized with the support of the Government of Kenya, USAID Kenya, and the East Africa Mission, the 2024 IGAD Media Awards will convene policymakers, development partners, media professionals, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to celebrate journalistic excellence and address the region’s challenges and achievements.

About The Author