Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja poses for a photo with UNDP representatives after a meeting to discuss the implementation of Maraga Taskforce recommendations on police reforms. October 8, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja, UNDP Discuss Implementation of Maraga Police Reforms Taskforce

Discussions focused on boosting police capacity through advanced training, digitizing services, and transforming police stations into centers of operational excellence.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Oct 8- – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Tuesday met with representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss strategies for implementing the recommendations of the David Maraga-led task force on police, prison, and National Youth Service reforms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The task force, chaired by retired Chief Justice Maraga, submitted its recommendations to President William Ruto in November 2023. The proposals aim to enhance the welfare and capacity of Kenya’s security services.

The National Police Service (NPS) revealed that the discussions focused on boosting police capacity through advanced training, digitizing services, and transforming police stations into centers of operational excellence.

IG Kanja reiterated his commitment to modernizing the police force to address contemporary security challenges.

“In his remarks, the IG reinforced that his priority is to spearhead the training of officers to build their capacity to adapt to modern-day policing,” the NPS stated.

He also underscored the importance of turning police stations into hubs of excellence and digitizing police operations to improve service delivery.

UNDP Governance Advisor Anki Dellnas, who was accompanied by Senior Governance and Rule of Law Advisor Leanne MacKay and Governance Consultant Dan Juma, affirmed UNDP’s continued support for Kenya’s police reforms.

The meeting also included senior NPS officials, such as Director of Human Capital and Development Rosemary Kuraru, Principal Assistant to the IG Mathew Kutoh, and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gladys Boss Criticizes DP Gachagua’s “Juvenile” Breach of Official Secrecy Act

It reveals him as a person who is unhinged and cannot control his tongue

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Boss Shollei Accuses Gachagua of Treason Amid Intense Impeachment Debate

Gachagua is facing impeachment supported by majority of MPs and was set to defend himself later Tuesday in the National Assembly, in a motion...

3 hours ago

Top stories

1 million people experiencing food insecurity in Kenya: authorities

NAIROBI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) — At least a million people in Kenya are struggling with food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance, the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve never undermined President Ruto, Gachagua says in tell-it-all press conference

He said President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.

19 hours ago

Kenya

If impeached for fighting illicit brews, so be it – no apologies: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his campaign against illicit brews, asserting that he has no apologies to offer...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Refutes Allegations of Irregular Acquisition of Kieni Land

He has vowed to fight to the end, dismissing claims that he is likely to resign.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From KEMSA

He described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process.

20 hours ago

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin...

20 hours ago