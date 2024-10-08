IG Kanja, UNDP Discuss Implementation of Maraga Police Reforms Taskforce

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, Oct 8- – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Tuesday met with representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss strategies for implementing the recommendations of the David Maraga-led task force on police, prison, and National Youth Service reforms.

The task force, chaired by retired Chief Justice Maraga, submitted its recommendations to President William Ruto in November 2023. The proposals aim to enhance the welfare and capacity of Kenya’s security services.

The National Police Service (NPS) revealed that the discussions focused on boosting police capacity through advanced training, digitizing services, and transforming police stations into centers of operational excellence.

IG Kanja reiterated his commitment to modernizing the police force to address contemporary security challenges.

“In his remarks, the IG reinforced that his priority is to spearhead the training of officers to build their capacity to adapt to modern-day policing,” the NPS stated.

He also underscored the importance of turning police stations into hubs of excellence and digitizing police operations to improve service delivery.

UNDP Governance Advisor Anki Dellnas, who was accompanied by Senior Governance and Rule of Law Advisor Leanne MacKay and Governance Consultant Dan Juma, affirmed UNDP’s continued support for Kenya’s police reforms.

The meeting also included senior NPS officials, such as Director of Human Capital and Development Rosemary Kuraru, Principal Assistant to the IG Mathew Kutoh, and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

