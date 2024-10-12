Connect with us

IG Douglas Kanja. /x.

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Bans Firearms in Parts of Tana River Amid Deadly Clashes

The ban will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Inspector-General of the National Police Service (NPS), Douglas Kanja, has issued a directive banning the possession of firearms in specific areas of Tana River County, which the government has declared “disturbed and dangerous” due to ongoing violence.

The order follows a gazette notice (No. 13181) by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, dated October 11, 2024, affecting 12 locations, including Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, and Bura in Bangale and Tana North sub-counties.

The ban, effective immediately, will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

IG Kanja directed all residents to surrender their weapons to the nearest police station or government offices for safekeeping during this period, stating that the firearms will be returned once the ban is lifted.

This comes as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) questioned three Tana River MPs—Garsen MP Ali Wario, Bura MP Yakub Adow, and Bangale Ward MCA Mohammed Jibril—over their alleged involvement in the clashes, which have resulted in 14 deaths over the past week.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

