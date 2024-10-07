If impeached for fighting illicit brews, so be it – no apologies: Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his campaign against illicit brews, asserting that he has no apologies to offer for his actions.

One of the charges in the impeachment motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, claims that Gachagua is undermining devolution through this fight.

In his defense, Gachagua dismissed the notion that his efforts to eliminate illicit brews could be a valid ground for his removal from office, calling it “a big joke”.

“This is a ridiculous accusation that I have no apologies to make,” he said on Monday in a televised national address.

Gachagua has been a vocal advocate in the fight against illicit brews, especially in the Mt. Kenya region, where the issue is notably prevalent, according to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

He described it as absurd that Members of Parliament would entertain the charge against him regarding undermining devolution, urging them to dismiss it.

