Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kenya

If impeached for fighting illicit brews, so be it – no apologies: Gachagua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his campaign against illicit brews, asserting that he has no apologies to offer for his actions.

One of the charges in the impeachment motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, claims that Gachagua is undermining devolution through this fight.

In his defense, Gachagua dismissed the notion that his efforts to eliminate illicit brews could be a valid ground for his removal from office, calling it “a big joke”.

“This is a ridiculous accusation that I have no apologies to make,” he said on Monday in a televised national address.

Gachagua has been a vocal advocate in the fight against illicit brews, especially in the Mt. Kenya region, where the issue is notably prevalent, according to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

He described it as absurd that Members of Parliament would entertain the charge against him regarding undermining devolution, urging them to dismiss it.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Refutes Allegations of Irregular Acquisition of Kieni Land

He has vowed to fight to the end, dismissing claims that he is likely to resign.

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From KEMSA

He described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process.

25 mins ago

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin...

40 mins ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting...

53 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua denies illegal wealth accusations amid impeachment proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended his family’s wealth, a key focus in the impeachment motion against him, during a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to challenge public participation on impeachment motion

 NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the public participation process conducted last week for his impeachment, declaring it...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua slams impeachment as ‘outrageous plot’

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as “outrageous,” just hours before his impeachment proceedings began...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Partners with IMF for Comprehensive Governance and Corruption Diagnosis

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the move is a significant step in President William Ruto’s fight against corruption.

4 hours ago