IEBC official charged with forging academic papers freed on Sh1mn bond

NAIROBI, Kenya,Oct15—A senior official at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Monday charged at the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly forging a master’s degree certificate.

The court heard that Caroline Sabiri Manyange, on an unknown date and place within the Republic of Kenya, forged a Master of Arts (Population Studies) degree certificate with the intent to deceive, purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued by the University of Nairobi during the congregation held on May 9, 2004.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution(ODPP) said that the accused is also facing four other charges of uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

She is also accused of giving false information to a person employed in public service, contrary to Section 129(A) of the Penal Code.

“Prosecuting counsel Victor Onyiego informed the court that on April 4, 2021, at the IEBC offices in Nairobi, the accused knowingly and fraudulently presented a false document, namely the Master of Arts certificate, to the Human Resources and Administration Committee while they were conducting the suitability test for the position of Manager, Delimitation of Boundaries, claiming it to be a genuine document issued to her by the University of Nairobi,” ODPP said.

She is also alleged to have given false information to the Officer in Charge of the Nyayo Police Post on May 6, 2024, by filing a complaint report for the loss of her university college certificate.

Additionally, ODPP said that on May 5, at the University of Nairobi, she allegedly provided false information to the Deputy Registrar of Examinations by stating in her application for a letter in lieu of the lost certificate that she holds a master’s degree in Population Studies obtained in 2003 from the University of Nairobi.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges before Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh 1 million.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 28 for pre-trial.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

