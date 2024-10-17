Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ unveils Right to Health Bench Book to guide judicial decisions on healthcare

The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya, in partnership with the Kenya Judiciary Academy and the Center for Reproductive Rights, has launched the Right to Health Bench Book: Select Decisions, Issues, and Themes.

The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders as they navigate the complex legal issues surrounding the right to health.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the launch, ICJ Kenya’s Deputy Executive Director, Demas Kiprono, noted that the Bench Book will play acritical role in advancing human rights and improving judicial adherence to both national and international legal standards.

“The Bench Book will serve as a vital legal resource for judges and other judicial officers on matters relating to the right to health,” Kiprono stated.

“It is intended that the Bench Book will equip judicial officers, advocates, legal scholars, paralegals, government, civil society actors and the public with knowledge and information on emerging jurisprudence on the right to health in Kenya.”

The publication draws on recent Kenyan case law and international frameworks to provide guidance on various health-related legal issues, including reproductive healthcare, mental health, environmental health, and the social determinants of health.

 It aims to ensure consistency and equity in rulings related to the right to health, reinforcing uniform decision-making in courts.

Supreme Court Justice Smokin Wanjala, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the Bench Book’s potential to enhance judicial consistency in health-related matters.

Wanjala said the book will serve as a reference point for judicial officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When a judicial officer or a judge or a magistrate is confronted with an issue that has already been decided in this bench book it becomes easy for the judicial officer to make a reference and come up with a uniform decision,” he said.

Justice Wanjala added that the Bench Book will help eliminate contradictory rulings in health-related cases, fostering greater coherence in the country’s legal system.

Justice Wanjala further emphasized the role the Bench Book will play in expediting court cases.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and more so in questions revolving around the health of a human being and therefore when a decision is made by a court of law it should be expeditiously made and the bench book is going to contribute to that expedition,” he said.

 “It will not take now very long time for judges or magistrate to go into research which has already been dealt with or covered in the benchmark contributing to that very great principle Justice delayed, justice denied.”

Present in the event was Joseph Kimani, Programme Manager Democratic Governance Health Team, and Martin Onyango Associate Director Legal, Center for Reproductive Rights among others.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi Summoned by MPs Over Missing Title Deeds for Sh1.08 Billion Rift Valley Polytechnic Land

The land in question was allocated to the institution in 1972 by the late President Daniel Moi after it was purchased by members of...

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa must invest in school feeding program to secure its future

Nairobi, October 16, 2024 – African and global leaders are being urged to invest in school feeding programs as a crucial step toward securing...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua suffers setback after Kingi declines to allow objection to new evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faced another setback as Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declined his counsel’s objection to new...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Orengo to represent National Assembly in Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi dismissed objections raised by Gachagua’s counsel, stating that they had failed to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from Orengo’s participation.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges banks to lower interest rates to spur economic growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President William Ruto has urged local banks to lower interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth by providing...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo leads National Assembly’s legal team in Gachagua impeachment trial

Orengo's legal team includes prominent lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech, and Joan Jeruto.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua denies all 11 charges in Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment motion accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

Gachagua will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

21 hours ago