Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin formal proceedings in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In a televised address just hours before the proceedings, Gachagua described the ouster attempt as illegal and lacking substantial grounds for his removal.

He reminded his critics and those supporting his impeachment that he was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans and emphasized that he could not be easily ousted by Members of Parliament acting on what he termed “outrageous and false” accusations.

“I thought it is only respectful to the voters that they hear my side of the story,” he said.

In a determined response to the 11 charges brought against him by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the sponsor of the impeachment motion, Gachagua declared that he would confront his accusers head-on.

Gachagua expressed his disappointment that members of the National Assembly had turned the impeachment process into a “circus,” straying from their primary responsibility of serving the citizenry.

“This will be the most shameful act by the National Assembly because the allegations are based on trash,” he said.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua denies illegal wealth accusations amid impeachment proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended his family’s wealth, a key focus in the impeachment motion against him, during a...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to challenge public participation on impeachment motion

 NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the public participation process conducted last week for his impeachment, declaring it...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua slams impeachment as ‘outrageous plot’

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as “outrageous,” just hours before his impeachment proceedings began...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Partners with IMF for Comprehensive Governance and Corruption Diagnosis

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the move is a significant step in President William Ruto’s fight against corruption.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua says UDA power struggle diverting attention from critical issues

Karua told news reporters on Monday the debate following the tabling an impeachment motion on Tuesday, October 1, had diverted Kenyans’ attention from critical...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA poll scores Kindiki most likely pick for DP

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro tied for second place, each scored at 5 per cent.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto ally declines appointment in ‘difficult decision’ after ‘soul-searching’

Munyaka cited the current political climate as the main reason for turning down the role, arguing that it threatens the country’s progress.

8 hours ago