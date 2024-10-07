I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin formal proceedings in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In a televised address just hours before the proceedings, Gachagua described the ouster attempt as illegal and lacking substantial grounds for his removal.

He reminded his critics and those supporting his impeachment that he was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans and emphasized that he could not be easily ousted by Members of Parliament acting on what he termed “outrageous and false” accusations.

“I thought it is only respectful to the voters that they hear my side of the story,” he said.

In a determined response to the 11 charges brought against him by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the sponsor of the impeachment motion, Gachagua declared that he would confront his accusers head-on.

Gachagua expressed his disappointment that members of the National Assembly had turned the impeachment process into a “circus,” straying from their primary responsibility of serving the citizenry.

“This will be the most shameful act by the National Assembly because the allegations are based on trash,” he said.

About The Author