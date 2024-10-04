Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The parents of the late baby Pendo follow court proceedings/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Human rights lobby express disappointment over deferment of Baby Pendo case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – A coalition of 21 Human rights organisations have faulted the court over the postponement of the plea taking for 12 police commanders and officers accused of killing Baby Samantha Pendo and committing several human rights violations during the 2017 post-election violence.

The plea deferral was requested by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) after a senior officer implicated in the killing failed to show up for the court session after which the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

The Rights groups under the banner of the Police Reforms Working Group(PRWG) include Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), Katiba Institute, Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCW), Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya), International Justice Mission (IJM-K), HAKI Africa, Amnesty International Kenya, and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

They described the postponement as a “major disappointment” to survivors and victims’ families.

“This case is pivotal in establishing police accountability and ensuring justice for victims of police violence,” they said.

The accused officers face a number of  charges, including the use of excessive force and sexual and gender-based violence during police operations in Kisumu, following the disputed 2017 general elections.

The rights groups noted the significance of the successful prosecutiin of the case arguing that it is the first time in the country that police commanders and officers are being charged in Kenyan courts under the International Crimes Act as domesticated by the Rome Statute in Kenya.

They stated that the case applies the principle of command responsibility for police commanders who fail to effectively rein in or effectively command police action in the course of duty.  

The PRWG expressed solidarity with victims and survivors and emphasized the importance of the speeedy action by the ODPP and the judiciary to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We anchor our hope in law and call on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary to swiftly and comprehensively act in the interests of all victims and survivors of police violations during the 2017 Post Election Violence,” the rights groups said.

Should justice be delivered, the PRWG expressed confidence that the ruling shall also create greater respect and accountability for police officers who break the country’s laws and use excessive and unnecessary force in the future.  

The group reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the proceedings of what they called a “landmark case,” which they say will have significant implications for police reform in Kenya

“We commit to all the affected survivors, victims’ families and the public to actively follow the proceedings of this landmark case,” they said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court issues arrest warrant for senior police officer linked to baby Pendo’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Baa, a senior police officer implicated in the...

23 mins ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Kenya

Nakuru Public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment suspended after boycott

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

34 mins ago

Kenya

Activist Morara ejected from Bomas amid chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 — Activist Morara Kebaso was Friday ejected from the Bomas of Kenya amid chaos as he arrived to present views...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions as Gachagua public participation kicks off in Kisumu

Participants who converged at the Tom Mboya Labour College were divided in the support or against the impeachment motion.

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Activist Morara Kebaso ejected from Bomas of Kenya amid chaos during DP Gachagua’s impeachment public participation

#CapitalFmKenya About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans demand Ruto’s resignation during Gachagua impeachment hearings

The hearings taking place across all 290 constituencies elicited mixed views from Kenyans.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Participation on Gachagua impeachment kicks off countrywide

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 4- Public Participation on the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua has kicked off in various parts of the country....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Choice recruitment jobs scam victims to wait longer for compensation

The Assets and Recovery Agency revealed that the consultancy operated seven accounts domiciled in five different banks.

21 hours ago