High Court suspends Gachagua’s impeachment for constitutional review

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The High Court has suspended the Senate’s impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pending a determination by a bench to be formed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the conservatory order after Gachagua challenged his removal in court, noting that the case raises “serious constitutional issues” that require a panel of uneven judges.

He also ruled that the process to fill the Deputy President position must be halted until October 24, 2024, when the case will be mentioned before a bench appointed by Chief Justice Koome.

“I am satisfied that the petition and application raise monumental constitutional issues touching not only at the heart of a functioning constitution but also its fundamental tenets of the rule of law and human rights,” Justice Mwita ruled.

Justice Mwita warned that non-compliance with the order by the respective parties would lead to “penal consequences.”

“That due the the significance of issues raised in the petition and application, I certify this matter as raising substantial questions of law and public interest,” Justice Mwita ruled.

