Hemingways Watamu Named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards.

The World Travel Awards now in its 31st year, is held annually to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries globally.

The voting process happens online and is supported by a year-long communications campaign encouraging global participation.

The votes come from qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer.

“We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized as Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering outstanding service, creating memorable experiences for our guests, partnering with stakeholders and contributing to the growth of Kenya’s tourism industry,” Hemingways Group Chief Executive Officer Ross Evans stated while expressing his gratitude.

“Each member of our staff has played a vital role in achieving this milestone, and their passion and commitment are what set us apart. We take great pride in ensuring that every guest who stays with us leaves with memories of exceptional service and the natural beauty that makes Hemingways Watamu so special. This recognition not only reflects our past efforts but also motivates us to continuously raise the bar in hospitality.”

Adding that Hemingways will continue to invest in its people, facilities, and the community, with a strong focus on sustainable tourism practices that benefit both its guests and the environment.

“As we look toward the future, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring that Hemingways Watamu continues to be a world-class destination for both local and international travellers.”

This is the fourth time Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s leading beach resort having won this award in 2007, 2018 and 2021.

Meanwhile Hemingways Nairobi was also named one of the best hotels in Africa in the 2024 Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

