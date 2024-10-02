Health Ministry Calls on Healthcare Providers to Ensure Continued Services for Kenyans During SHA Transition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 — The Ministry of Health has directed all healthcare providers and facilities to ensure uninterrupted services for Social Health Authority (SHA) members during the transition from NHIF.

Principal Secretary for Health Harry Kimtai underscored the importance of maintaining continuous patient care, particularly in essential areas such as kidney dialysis, cancer treatment, and maternity services.

PS Kimtai urged healthcare providers to adhere to contracts under SHA’s Healthcare Provider (HCP) provisions to guarantee that no patient is turned away.

“The Ministry is encouraged by the positive response from healthcare facilities, with many already signing contracts under the SHA’s HCP provisions,” he said.

“Hospitals are urged to continue offering services in line with these agreements.”

Lauding the ongoing efforts of healthcare providers and facilities in delivering critical services, PS Kimtai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting healthcare providers in maintaining seamless operations during this transition period. He assured that any challenges that arise will be addressed promptly.

“We encourage open communication to ensure smooth collaboration between facilities and the Ministry,” he added.

To further assist healthcare providers and address operational concerns, PS Kimtai announced that the Ministry is implementing several measures, including enhancing public communication through social media and the SHA website to tackle frequently asked questions regarding member registration, dependents, and access to services.

The PS also confirmed that the government is working with hospitals to ensure that all patients, including those scheduled for surgeries, receive uninterrupted care. Kenyans.

