HACO Industries and Progreen Innovations partner to drive Sustainable Manufacturing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – HACO Industries has officially entered a strategic partnership with Progreen Innovations to accelerate its transition toward sustainable manufacturing.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, 16th October 2024 marking a significant step toward circularity by integrating green energy solutions into HACO’s operations.

The partnership will see Progreen supply Fuelsav, an innovative poly-diesel made from converted plastic waste, to HACO. The energy-efficient poly-diesel, which has been verified by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards, will replace a portion of HACO’s conventional diesel usage, reducing production costs and environmental impact.

HACO will also offset its plastic waste to Progreen for conversion into fuel, creating a closed-loop system where waste is reused. Mary-Ann Musangi, Managing Director of HACO Industries, expressed her excitement, stating, “Our collaboration with Progreen is a testament to how businesses can adopt circularity and sustainable practices to drive both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.”

This partnership positions HACO as a sustainability leader in East Africa, with a focus on creating measurable impact. As part of the MoU, Progreen will provide HACO with data on waste offset, fuel generated and emissions avoided, ensuring transparency in the partnership’s environmental contributions.

Progreen’s FuelSav poly-diesel has already proven effective in industrial boilers, generators, and trials with motor vehicles, promising significant benefits to HACO’s operations. With exclusive client status, HACO will be prioritized for supply as Progreen scales production, ensuring both companies achieve their shared vision of sustainability.

“This partnership sets a precedent for how corporations and SMEs can work together to create impactful solutions that benefit both business and the planet. We look forward to building a greener future together,” said Eng. James Muritu CEO of Progreen Innovations.

HACO’s commitment to circularity through waste conversion aligns with Kenya’s goal of achieving sustainable industrialization. The partnership is expected to inspire other industry players to adopt green practices and reduce their environmental footprints.

Together, HACO and Progreen are driving a sustainable future—where waste becomes opportunity and energy fuels progress.

About The Author