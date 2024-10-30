Connect with us

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang'ombe

Govt vows sustained efforts to tackle femicide, GBV

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe affirmed government commitment to ensuring justice to victims while collaboratively addressing cultural and societal biases that perpetuate femicide and related forms of violence.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 — The government has vowed sustained efforts to strengthen prevention mechanisms to tame Gender Based Violence (GBV) including femicide cases in the country.

“It is an inherent right to live and everyone irrespective of their gender should [be] allowed to enjoy it,” the PS said while addressing a joint news conference on Wednesday with DCI chief Mohamed Amin.

Wang’ombe further appealed to Kenyans to be conscious of their sorroundings and report crimes to law enforcement officers.

Wang’ombe acknowledged the effects of femicide and GBV on families of victims noting the devastating impact resulting from the loss of a loved one.

Femicide, defined as the intentional killing of women and girls, has emerged as key national concern over the recent past following a significant increase in reported cases.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, speaking at the press event, said the National Police Service had documented nenty-seven cases of femicide in three months.

“The National Police Service [is] dedicated to addressing and investigating all serious crimes. We recognize the importance of swiftly resolving these cases to ensure justice for victims and their families,” Lagat stated.

DCI investigations

In one of recent femicide cases, Rita Waeni, a JKUAT student, was killed at a short-stay in Nairobi’s Rosysambu area in January.

DCI subsequently released CCTV images in April identifying two male suspects as persons of interest in the matter.

Notable concluded cases include Monica Kimani’s in which the High Court sentenced Jowie Irungu, the prime suspect in the murder, to death following his conviction.

Kimani’s case attracted public interest after her decapitated body was discovered at an apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani on September 19, 2018.

Lagat signled out sucessful convictions as a demonstration of government’s commitment to tackle femicide.

“These cases highlight the DCI’s unwavering commitment to bringing justice to victims and communities impacted by violent crime,” he said.

He said investigations had resulting in the arrest of suspects in about 90 per cent of femicide cases.

“Through targeted strategies and collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, we seek to establish a safer environment for women and ensure comprehensive investigation and prosecution of all femicide cases,” he said.

The DIG appealed for public support to secure gains made in the fight against femicide and related gender crimes.

“We urge every member of society, including governmental, civil, and religious leaders, to engage in this crucial dialogue,” Lagat appealed.

He assured the public that security agencies a committed to tracking and apprehending Jumaisi Khalusha, a suspected serial killer linked to dumped bodies at a quarry on the outskirts of Nairobi, who escaped from police custody in August.

