Govt urges Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The government has urged Kenyans residing in Lebanon to register to facilitate their evacuation following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ministry revealed that a large number of Kenyans in Lebanon have not yet registered for evacuation amid the worsening situation.

“To ensure the safety and timely evacuation of all our citizens, we urge all Kenyans in Lebanon to immediately register with us. Only registered Kenyans will be eligible for evacuation,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry appealed to all Kenyans wishing to be evacuated to ensure that they register with the Ministry before 12th October 2024.

In light of the rapidly worsening circumstances, the Ministry assured that it is dedicated to giving top priority to the protection of all Kenyan citizens living in Lebanon by ensuring they are back home safely.

“The deadline for registration is 12th October 2024. Any Kenyan who wishes to be evacuated must ensure that their registration is completed before this date. We continue to prioritize the safety of all Kenyan nationals currently residing in Lebanon amidst the escalating situation,” it added.

So Far the government has successfully evacuated two groups of Kenyans from the troubled Middle East country.

It has further pledged to continue working diligently with other international partners as well as local authorities to secure safe evacuation routes.

On August 6 2024 Kenya initiated an urgent evacuation plan for its citizens in Lebanon, citing escalating tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation and move to designated safe zones if able.

The Ministry also issued emergency hotline numbers for Kenyans living in Lebanon directing Kenyans with family members in Lebanon, to call +254114757002 for coordination.

