NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to disburse Sh1.5bn NHIF claims owed to healthcare facilities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The government will this week disburse Sh1.5 billion to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities.

According to Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, an additional Sh3 billion will be cleared next week.

Kimtai, confirmed that all claims owed by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be fully paid. “We are optimistic that we will settle all the claims.”

A committee he pointed out will also be established to oversee the payment process, ensuring transparency.

He also noted that NHIF liabilities now fall under the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has implemented a fully digitised claims portal.

As of Monday, over Sh100 million worth of claims had been recorded, with the system enabling real-time monitoring.

The PS assured that all outstanding claims will be settled within 90 days.

Additionally, SHA is digitising health records and will distribute tablets to healthcare workers.

“This will transform our healthcare system,” said Kimtai.

He highlighted the adoption of e-contracting for healthcare facilities, replacing the previous manual system, and urged facilities to establish customer service desks to help Kenyans register with SHA.

