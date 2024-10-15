Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue fight against retrogression vices in society: PS Wang’ombe 

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe says the government will continue to fight against retrogression vices in society.

According to Wang’ombe, the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) should be fought to make society a free entity against aggression.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wang’ombe who spoke on during an FGM and GBV forum that brought various Community Based Organisation (CBOs) and World Vision at Tagare grounds -Mabera Sub County said that government has been encouraging communities to stop retrogressive vices.

She noted that nothing can be achieved through violence and ungodly cultures and traditions whose time has passed, highlighting that the world has evolved and no one should be left behind simply because they are hanging on retrogressive cultures that keep infringing on the rights of Kenyan children.
 
The PS said that the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action will continue to partner with developmental partners like World Vision to address issues of FGM and GBV to safeguard the rights and freedom of girls and women.
 
On the issue of cross-border FGM, Wang’ombe said that the East African community has been at the forefront of addressing the matter to safeguard the safety and rights of women across the region.
 
She however said that there was a need for more advanced advocacy, community sensitisation and interventions to enlighten the community that is still practising FGM.

Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Joseph Motari said that it was important to create touchable interventions that can propagate the negative effects of retrogressive cultures like FGM, early marriage and GBV.
 
Motari affirmed that through social economic interventions from both the two levels of government and developmental partners, the Kuria community can be empowered to generate wealth and embrace positive cultures for the sake of future generations.
 
However, the National Director of World Vision Kenya Gilbert Kamanga stressed that they will continue to create workable and touchable interventions to curb the three effects of; FGM, Early marriages and Teenage pregnancies that have a direct effect on the life of a child, especially the girl.
 
He noted that through the World Vision Programme dubbed  “Kenya Big Dream” they have laid out economic interventions to empower various communities across the country to eliminate FGM, teenage pregnancy and early marriage.
 
Meanwhile, Migori Member of Parliament Fatuma Mohammed advised guardians from the Kuria community who are still handing on the outdated FGM menace to understand that what they were doing to their girls was humane, a crime and ungodly.
 
Fatuma urged the community to embrace acceptable cultures to preserve their heritage and empower the girl child through education for the benefits of community development.

About The Author

KNA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Senate morning sitting was Tuesday adjourned due to lack of quorum. The sitting which was slated 9 o’clock,...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua’s impeachment could cause conflict: NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has raised concerns about the potential threat to national unity if Deputy...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adani offers best deal for Kenya, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has supported the government’s public-private partnership (PPP) with Indian contractor Adani, amidst rising controversy over...

20 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda Lauded for Swift Response to Marburg Outbreak as Region Heightens Vigilance

Some countries have imposed travel and trade restrictions in response to the outbreak, but the WHO labeled these measures "ineffective and unnecessary."

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the...

2 days ago

Africa

IGAD Media Awards 2024 to Be Held in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will host the 2024 IGAD Media Awards in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on October...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Welcomes Government’s 6% Minimum Wage Increase

The decision follows months of negotiations between the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers had insisted on establishing the National Wages Council before...

2 days ago