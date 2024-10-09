Govt sets aside Sh100mn for evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The government has set aside Sh100 million to be used in the evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Lebanon following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government has already set up a coordinating committee in the ministry of Foreign Affairs to oversee the evacuation process.

“The government of Kenya has set aside Sh100 Million and there is a committee in the foreign affairs Ministry that is working with the Security and other agencies to see how this Sh100 Million can be utilized to assist in the evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon,” he revealed.

Mudavadi noted that only 1,500 Kenyans out of 26,000 residing in Lebanon have registered with the Ministry through the Kenyan Embassy based in Kuwait for their evacuation.

“The Ministry of foreign affairs has been sending out messages so that those who are in distress can register for evacuation even before the war escalated. This was ongoing and we had received almost 1500 who registered with the embassy indicating that they are in distress,” he said.

To assure their safety and protection in the midst of the tensions being experienced in the unstable Middle Eastern nation, the government has been urging Kenyans in distress in Lebanon to register for evacuation.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs and Diaspora also urged Kenyans in Tension prone areas to move to designated safe zones if able.

Additionally the Ministry further issued emergency hotline numbers for Kenyans living in Lebanon directing Kenyans with family members in Lebanon, to call +254114757002 for coordination.

On August 6 2024 the government initiated an urgent evacuation plan for its citizens in Lebanon, citing escalating tensions.

It directed all Kenyans wishing to be evacuated to ensure that they register with the Ministry before 12th October 2024.

“The deadline for registration is 12th October 2024. Any Kenyan who wishes to be evacuated must ensure that their registration is completed before this date. We continue to prioritize the safety of all Kenyan nationals currently residing in Lebanon amidst the escalating situation,” read  a statement from the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

