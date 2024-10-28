Government Partially Restores Security, Vehicles for Impeached DP Gachagua Amid Court Battle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28-The government has reinstated part of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail following his recent impeachment.

Gachagua, who the Senate ousted on October 17, now has two elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers assigned to guard him.

The move comes after Gachagua expressed concerns on October 20 about his security, stating that the withdrawal of his detail left him vulnerable while he was in the hospital.

In addition to his security, two official vehicles were returned to Gachagua, who used them on Sunday to attend a church service at St. James ACK Cathedral in Kiambu. Police officers have also been deployed to his private residence in Karen, where he had been relying on a private security firm for protection.

The development was announced by Kiambu Senator Karugo Thangwa on Sunday. “The state has reinstated part of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail,” Thangwa confirmed, adding, “In the same spirit, I urge the government to take the next honorable step and reinstate his employees as well. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Gachagua, who was discharged from the hospital on October 20, also raised concerns about the withdrawal of staff from his residences in Karen and Nyeri. “I have been here alone without a single officer looking after me. All officers close to me were disarmed and warned to stay away from me,” he said. “As we speak, the Deputy President has no security around him.”

Gachagua stated that President William Ruto should be held accountable if any harm comes to him or his family.

Currently, Gachagua is in court contesting his removal. Despite setbacks in previous applications, the High Court is scheduled on Tuesday to hear the state’s challenge to conservatory orders that paused the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki, President Ruto’s nominee. Gachagua is seeking to block Kindiki’s assumption of office.

