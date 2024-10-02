Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto inspects an electric motorbike during the launch of the Hustler Fund on November 30, 2022/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt mulls legal framework to enforce Hustler Fund repayment from Mpesa

The move seeks to secure the payment of Sh7 billion from an estimated 13 million Kenyans who have defaulted payments of the government-funded social inclusion fund.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — The government is considering escalated enforcement measures that will see the recvery of defaulted Hustler Fund loans from Mpesa accounts and mobile airtime.

The move seeks to secure the payment of Sh7 billion from an estimated 13 million Kenyans who have defaulted payments of the government-funded social inclusion fund.

Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund) acting CEO Elizabeth Nkuku commented on the proposals in submissions before National Assembly’s Special Funds Account Committee.

“What we are looking at is to get money from their Mpesa or airtime, we are in the process of considering appropriate legal provision,” she said.

The proposal will however have to navigate strict provisions of Data Protection Act which bars unrestrained access to data unless it relates to an individual undertaking a personal activity, national security or public interest.

Nkuku disclosed that a large chunk of the defaulters are financially capable of repaying their debts citing data showing they transact an average of Sh21,000.

“They are mostly people who borrowed in the first and second months and the default amount [is] about Sh7 billion,” she told the House team.

The beauty of this Fund is that we have the phone numbers and the unique identifiers of the defaulters, the national ID. They are people of means, they are people who just don’t want to repay,” Nkuku remarked.

Data privacy concerns

Submissions before the committee also revealed that the government had not insured Hustler Fund against bad debt hence the proposal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga demanded measures to secure the money . He threatened to push for its withdrawal over insurance concerns.

“Can we know if the money was insured and which insurance company? We can recommend the Fund to be wound up. How can we give out billions uninsured?” posed Kalasinga.

The new proposal could spark a fresh debate on data privacy with lawyers havig previously rejected a bid by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KAR) to access taxpayers’ Mpesa and bank account details in probing tax cheats and compliance.

The Law Society of Kenya, in contained in the Finance Bill, 2024, compromised the right to privacy.

“The proposal undermines the rights guaranteed by Article 31 and Article 24 of the Constitution,” LSK said at the time.

In the bill, the  National Treasury wanted the taxman exempted from the law prohibiting it from accessing taxpayers’ private data.

The provision sought to grant KRA access “when disclosure is necessary for the assessment, enforcement or collection of any tax or duty under a written tax law.”

Under existing laws, government institutions cannot compel banks and telecommunications companies to disclose customers’ data unless served a court order.

Article 31 of the Constitution provides for the right to privacy which among other things requires that “information relating to their family or private affairs unnecessarily required or revealed”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Data Prptection Act enforces the right to oprivacy.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

6 MPs against Gachagua’s impeachment seek President Ruto’s intervention

The leaders who have vowed to reject the impeachment motion pushed for internal dispute resolution of the matter.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs ask for enhanced security as DP Gachagua’s impeachment kicks off

The motion, which is seen as a historic and high-stakes political exercise, has led to concerns about the safety of the 291 MPs who...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa insists no facility should deny patients services as SHA is rolled out

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has insisted that no facility should deny patients services as the new Social Health Authority...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Funds in NHIF to be transferred to SHA: PS Muthoni

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Kenyans have been told not to worry about losing funds already contributed to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua faces ten impeachment charges, including ethnic bias, from MP Mutuse Mwengi

Facing growing isolation within the government, Gachagua has vowed to resist the impeachment efforts.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom introduces M-PESA Ratiba, a standing order feature

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Safaricom’s Mobile Money Platform, M-PESA has introduced M-PESA Ratiba, a first of its kind on mobile money feature that...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya orders refugees, asylum seekers to surrender passports from country of origin within 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Department of Refugee Services (DRS) has issued a directive requiring all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya to...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited recognized in Kenya

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited (TEMEC) has been recognized as the Digitally Fit Top Tea Machinery and Equipment Suppliers...

22 hours ago