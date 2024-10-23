Connect with us

Govt launches distribution of textbooks for grade 9 students

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23- The Ministry of Education has officially launched the distribution of Grade 9 textbooks, which have been approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to facilitate adequate teaching and learning in the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Speaking during the launch, Cabinet Secretary Education (CS) Julius Ogamba stated that the Ministry of Education is procuring a total of 1,000,000 copies of learner´s books and 24,000 copies of teacher´s guides for each learning area in Grade 9.

This he said is in recognition of the fact that curriculum support materials are an essential component in any learning environment.

“I have directed that schools that may have variances in the number of books delivered to them should report to the Sub County Education office,” Ogamba said.

The Sub County Education offices have been urged to rationalize any variances in the schools within the Sub County.

The Sub County offices are also expected to file reports with the Ministry of Education on the status of book distribution in 14 schools within their area of jurisdiction by 31st January 2025.

“I also reiterate the expectation that both public and private schools should use only the books that have been approved by KICD,” said the CS.

The approved books have been assessed for suitability to help the teacher deliver the curriculum as expected. The listing of approved materials and all curriculum designs for all the learning areas/subjects up to Grade 9 are available on the KICD website.

While referencing Article 53 of the Constitution, which recognizes free and compulsory basic education as a right of every child, the CS encouraged all schools to maintain and make maximum use of the textbooks that will be supplied to them.

“I am also aware that the KICD has had an engagement with stakeholders pertaining to  Grade 10 curriculum designs, which will ensure relevant books are developed, evaluated for approval, and fine-tuned in preparation for use in our schools in an efficient and timely manner,” Ogamba noted.

