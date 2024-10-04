Govt increases surveillance following WHO Marbug Virus alert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 4 – The Ministry of Health has increased surveillance in the country following a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert on the Marbug Virus.

According to Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, the public should remain vigilant even though there has been no reported cases so far.

She outlined the symptoms which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes.

“Avoid contact with any confirmed cases or symptomatic individuals, wash hands frequently and use sanitizer and avoid sharing personal items to prevent the spread,” she stated.

She pointed out that other symptoms include difficulty in swallowing and bleeding.

“If you experience any of these symptoms seek medical attention immediately,” She said.

Marburg is a virus from the Ebola family.

This is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent according to WHO.

In a statement, MoH stated that it has heightened surveillance activities in the country in efforts to ensure it curbs the Virus in case of any reports.

In the meantime, to more mpox cases have been reported bringing the total so far to 12.

The government projects to spend Sh6.7 billion in an Mpox containment plan styled as a three-tier response level system.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said a National Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan was in place to guide a coordinated public health action to stop a monkeypox (Mpox) outbreak in Kenya.

MoH will spend Sh1.7 billion on local containment measures according to official projections.

The ministry will spend the funds on community-based surveillance, capacity building of health workers, provision of assorted PPEs, sanitation supplies, enhancing screening and putting up temporary isolation spaces and referral of cases.

